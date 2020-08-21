August 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: 11 new cases announced on Friday

By Andria Kades00

The health ministry announced 11 new confirmed cases on Friday from 3,201 tests.

This brings the total cases to 1,406.



Related posts

Coronavirus: schools gearing up for remote learning

George Psyllides

Investigation into death of spear-fisher ongoing, shipping ministry says

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: masks mandatory for all schoolchildren, minister says (Updated)

Peter Michael

Turkish Cypriots set to reopen Varosha, EU Commission calls for talks to resume

Reuters News Service

Erdogan announces historic Turkish gas find in Black Sea (Update)

Reuters News Service

‘We cannot fix everything in one day’, Achna chairman says

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign