August 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Eight establishments booked for breaking decrees

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Only eight establishments were booked in 24 hours for violating measures to contain the coronavirus from Thursday to Friday, two in Larnaca and six in Paphos.

Police carried out 888 checks in premises during this time.

No violations were recorded in Nicosia, Limassol, Famagusta and the Morphou district.

Most of the violations concerned the non-use of masks by owners and employees in areas where they are required by law.

In Larnaca, a betting agency and a pub were fined for this reason.

In Paphos, a tavern was booked for not providing information at the entrance, a restaurant because the employees did not wear masks, and two clubs and two bars because they were not licensed, did not have the required markings for social distancing and in one case, employees were without masks.



