August 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Coronavirus: New measures will remain in place until January

By George Psyllides00
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou

Health Minister Connstantinos Ioannou on Friday announced further measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including restrictions on the maximum number of people allowed at private gatherings.

The measures are designed for the long-term and will be in place until January.

They include a limit of up to 50 people in private gatherings while concerts, festivals, and fairs will remain banned.

Restaurants can only accommodate 150 people inside and 250 outside, while more tests will be conducted on a regular basis to keep an eye on the situation in the community.

The ministry also advised travellers to repeat the Covid test seven days after arrival after numerous cases tested negative initially but then turned positive.



