Cypriots prefer their ‘island-paradise’ – eschew tourism

Covid-19 ruined everyone’s vacations, but there is no need to travel for a holiday when you live on an island paradise, locals told the Cyprus Mail, preferring trips at home to outgoing tourism.

Cyprus residents said that despite having to change their vacation plans, they still had a great time in their home-country.

“When the nearest beach is only a short drive away, and you can easily go to the mountains for camping, what else do you need?” 27-year-old Nicosia resident Jane Philipou said.

The young woman argued that “people are just greedy” as many fail to utilise this opportunity to get to know our beautiful island. “Stay home, enjoy Cyprus” Philipou said.

Pensioner Agnete Cleave, also from Nicosia, who spends the summer going to the beach and socialising with her sister who visited her from Denmark, appears to agree with the young woman.

“Our summer was a little bit hot, but very nice” said the 71-year-old. “We have to be more careful, but providing we are following the health safety measures, we are not panicking” she said.

Cleave along with her husband and her children who live abroad, used to travel back to Denmark for about a month during the summer to stay at a house they own by the sea.

“Even though we could fly to Denmark from Cyprus, our children, who live in Dubai and San Fransisco found it difficult to come so we decided to stay home” Cleave said.

Another Nicosia pensioner, Patt Baulch, who used to visit her cottage in Wales in August said “we were very disappointed we didn’t get to see our house or family this year or do any maintenance works at the cottage.” The silver lining however was that she saved some money and had the time to enjoy local beaches. “We go to the beach every week. Living on an island surely helps,” Baulch added.

Wales saw a high spike of coronavirus cases, and there were stricter movement measures in comparison with the rest of the UK, according to Baulch.

A former flight attendant, from a village near Nicosia, who planned to visit two different music festivals this summer also said she was disappointed. “My summer did not go as planned, but I am still having fun” said 31-year-old Demetra Leonidou.

Leonidou finds small local parties and outdoor concerts to spend her evenings. “I am not a huge beach fan, but I am all up for a boat or pool party” she said.

Relatively few Cyprus residents returned from abroad in June and July, but the numbers are substantial under pandemic travel conditions.

According to CyStat, 11,726 residents of Cyprus returned from a trip abroad in June 2020, compared with 137,992 in the corresponding month last year, recording a decrease of 91.5 per cent. In July, a total number of 37.406 residents of Cyprus returned from a trip abroad, compared with 166.175 in the corresponding month last year, recording a decrease of 77.5 per cent.

