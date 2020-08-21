August 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
featured Turkey

Erdogan says Turkey finds its largest ever gas deposit in Black Sea

By Reuters News Service00
File Photo: Turkish Seismic Research Vessel Oruc Reis Is Seen In Istanbul
Turkish seismic research vessel Oruc Reis is seen in Istanbul

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Turkey discovered its biggest ever natural gas field containing 320 billion cubic metres in the Black Sea, adding there is a strong possibility of other finds in the area.

“Now I want to share our good news with you: Turkey has realised the biggest natural gas finding of its history in the Black Sea,” he said, adding Turkey aims to bring it to use in 2023 and to become a net energy exporter.



