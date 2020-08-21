Father who lost his son on Limassol street calls for traffic island to go ahead

A father who lost his son last year on Despina and Nikos Pattichi street in Limassol on Friday called on the government to move forward with constructing a traffic island.

The father of 36-year-old Antonis Demetriou, Zenonas said if the traffic island had been in place his son would be with them, as people would not be able to make illegal right turns on the road.

Zenonas said his son was married and a father of two children.

“The sky collapsed on us,” he said learning about his son’s death in January 2019.

According to the Antonis’ father, he was working with his son and at around 4pm that day, Antonis left to go to the dentist.

“At 7pm my doorbell rang. It was a police officer. He asked me if he had come to Antonis’ home, and I told him no this is his father’s home,”

The officer then asked him to go to the hospital, as there had been an accident.

At the hospital, Zenonas found his daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

“We ran to the children, and we are still helping the children. It is not easy for a grandfather to become a father, no matter how much you try. It is not easy…”

Zenonas went to recent meetings held by businessowners on the road where Antonis was killed.

Businessowners are protesting the construction of the traffic island, saying it will affect their incomes and their livelihoods.

However, Zenonas has a different opinion.

If the traffic island had been there on that day, his son would still be alive. Zenonas said from what they learnt after the accident; a car attempted to make an illegal right turn onto the road.

There was another car in front of the motorcycle Antonis was driving, and the car that made the right turn avoided the car in front but did not see Antonis on his bike.

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos has called for the traffic island to be constructed, but the business owners have been protesting and blocking works.

They are calling on the minister to review their privately drawn up architectural plan for the road, which they say would be a better solution then the traffic island.

Karousos is set to announce his final decisions on the matter later on Friday.





