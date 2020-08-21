Founder of Frederick University dies age 83

Frederick University founder Michalis Frederickou died aged 83, on Friday, his family announced.
Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou expressed his condolences to Frederickou’s family and to the university which he founded, saying Frederick University’s development and upgrading was reflective of the nationwide development of education in Cyprus.
“His greater contributions to society with his activities were also of great significance,” Prodromou said.
According to the family, Frederickou died peacefully on Friday with his family by his side. Born in 1937 in Kaimakli, Nicosia he graduated from the Athens University of Economics and Business.
He was the founder and first chairman of the Frederick University Council, founder and director of the Frederick Institute of Technology, Frederick Research Centre, Fred TV and Radio Frederick.
He served for many years as the chairman of Kaimakli’s “Achilleas” club and as a member of Nicosia’s Municipal Council, the announcement said.
“Michalis Frederickou believed in the new generation and in the power of education. During his 50-year contribution to the education sector in Cyprus, he supported several families with financial difficulties in sending their children to study and offered opportunities to thousands of young people,” the announcement said.
During his lifetime, Frederickou was awarded with a number of accolades internationally for his work, while in 2017 he was honoured for his overall contribution to the education sector in Cyprus by the ministry of education and culture.
The educational organisations he led, as well as the quality of studies were always backed by a student-centric approach, according to the announcement. These were always “fundamental and non-negotiable values for Michalis Frederickou. He always required his associates to be guided by these values, continuously and consistently.”
The funeral will be held on Monday, 24 August, at 16:30 at Ayia Varvara church in Kaimakli. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the social distancing measures that are currently in place, the family will not be accepting condolences at the church and the funeral protocol will be strictly followed.
The Frederick University Council will hold an ad-hoc meeting on Saturday and its decisions will be announced in due time.