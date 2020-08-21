August 21, 2020

Four suspects arrested for kidnap and assault

By Andria Kades

Four people were arrested on Friday in Larnaca for allegedly abducting a 27-year-old man and beating him up demanding money.

According to a police bulletin, two were arrested in the early hours of the morning aged 24 and 19 and were remanded at Larnaca district court for seven days while the other two were arrested at midday, aged 42 and 21 and have since been detained.

The 27-year-old reported to police on Thursday that the previous night at around 9:30pm, while he was out in Larnaca, four people violently took him to an open place in the city, beating him on various parts of his body, demanding money and threatening him.

While investigating the case, police obtained evidence linking the four men to the assault.

The four suspects are facing charges of abduction, demands under threat, grievous body harm and conspiring to commit a crime.



