August 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Beauty press releases

Lash freak: reveal your wild side 

By CM Guest Columnist012
Urbandecaycosmetics 109714569 585575222156767 9164753321759625093 N

Only for the bold ones

Urban Decay always says the bigger the better. And this is 100% true when it comes to lashes! Get ready to magnetise everyone with Lash Freak, its new mascara that gives the lashes an impressive effect of 23.6 times more volume and 40% more visible length. The brand challenges you to release your wild side, that alter ego that everyone wants to see.

LiftGet eyelashes, larger than ever before 

Lash Freak not only ensures maximum volume (x23.6, in case you forgot!), but also its long-lasting composition lasts up to 20 hours, which allows it to overcome any challenge during the day. It does not change, it does not smudge, and it is resistant to sweat. Lash Freak offers pure volume and length, and perfect long-lasting curvature.

 

An amazing brush that does it all 

Our innovative triple design brush takes application to another level, ensuring volume, separation and straightening at the same time. The asymmetrical side covers every lash with an incredible amount, for immediate volume. Use the fibre tip to separate your lashes perfectly. Then turn the brush over, holding the curved side under the lashes for extra straightening. Want the biggest, freakiest lashes you’ve ever had? Now you can have them.

032020 Ud Lashfreak Product B1a3029 Rt Crop.jpgVolume

Use the asymmetric side of the brush to cover the eyes and give them incredible volume.

 

Separation

Use the tip, to separate each lash perfectly.

 

Adjustment

Turn the brush from the other side – hold the curved side under the lashes for extra straightening and uplifting



Related posts

The first Mugler fragrance made with reused/recycled products 

CM Guest Columnist

Mascara volume effet faux cils radical | Yves Saint Laurent

Press Release

NAKED Ultraviolet Eyeshadow Palette

Press Release

Lipstick day with DIOR

Press Release

The Dior skincare summer rituals

Press Release

Gliss launches Summer Repair hair care collection

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign