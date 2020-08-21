Myths and empty nests

By Paul Lambis

In ancient Greece, stories about gods and goddesses and heroes and monsters were an important part of everyday life. They explained everything from religious rituals to the weather, and gave meaning to the world people saw around them. Greek myths were part of an oral tradition, and their plots and themes unfolded gradually in the written literature of the archaic and classical periods.

The story of Demeter and Persephone is one of the most renowned narratives from Greek mythology, built on the power of a mother’s love for her only child. It is a story about love, relationships, family bonds, grief, loss, and a renewal of hope.

As the legend goes, Hades – the king of the underworld – was a gloomy fellow who rarely ventured out. However, the few times he did, he encountered Persephone. From the moment he first set his eyes on her, he instantly fell in love. On a side note, Hades was Persephone’s uncle. Let us not forget that incest was a frequent motif in literature of the time.

Demeter was the life-giving goddess of agriculture and harvest. She provided mortals with plants, food and vegetables. She also gave them the ability to cultivate wheat. When Demeter left her daughter alone in the garden for a brief moment, Hades flew his chariot up to earth, grabbed Persephone and dove deep into the darkest depths of the underworld. What follows is very Disney’s Beauty and the Beast-esque: Hades tries to woo Persephone with all the glitz and glamour of being first lady of the underworld; Demeter is furious and withholds her life-giving powers to bring vegetation to the earth, thereby forcing Zeus – the chief deity, to confront Hades and secure Persephone’s return. The parties reach an agreement: Persephone marries her uncle, in a rude awakening scene reminiscent of Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, and may return to earth and live with her mother for six months of the year.

This myth becomes an explanation for the change of seasons. When Persephone and her mother Demeter are reunited, the earth springs forth with life. However, when she returns to the underworld, the earth once again becomes lifeless and barren.

On a personal level, the story of Demeter and Persephone symbolises the depression one feels when one’s child leaves home. It is, after all, that unfortunate time of year when there is no escaping the heart wrenching moment of sending a child off to university.

Ever since my son started university, I have been asked if I am enjoying the ‘empty nest’. That is one of life’s most annoying questions. Feelings of loneliness, sadness and grief are normal, even though I am supposed to be enjoying my ‘free bird’ status. To me, the wording reveals much of the problem. ‘Empty’ suggests a barren, uninhabited void. A nest, however, is a safe space to hatch and shelter the young. Therefore, this is an empty vs. fertile time.

Admittedly, I found myself straying from the ‘macho’ male stereotype, and was surprised by the extent of my sadness when my son moved out. I still mooch around his room, looking at the books on his shelves and the movie posters on his wall, and even playing with his Game of Thrones action figures, rewriting the series finale in my mind. The realisation that a period of intense, demanding, physical parenting has come to an end and one must carry on without them entails a lot of soul searching to recalibrate one’s meaning and purpose.

There is a light at the end of the barren, drought-stricken tunnel. Stronger relationships between parents and children develop as the daily hassles of living together subside. I experienced an overall increase in wellbeing, with more time to foster other important relationships, particularly with my spouse. I started new projects, focused on career growth, seeking worthy pursuits.

The return of my son and love for life brings with it a wisdom in the ebb and flow of all things. An understanding that growth can come from great suffering, and that I have found within myself an invincible summer. I am able to transform my own suffering into a deep joy for life, and help others to find their own strength through their pain.

Like Demeter, allow yourself time to grieve. With mobile phones, texting, instant messaging and other social media, staying connected with your child is easier than ever. Although a temporary way of satisfying a need, communication is essential to find out how they are. When the sun-kissed warmth of spring awakens the earth, and Demeter fulfils her promise of rebirth and growth, your child will swoop home for the summer, landing with loads of dirty laundry and cravings for the comforts of home. As he comes through the front door without knocking, heading for the kitchen for a snack and rifling through the mail for the magazine he always reads, a sense of joy and gratitude overwhelms me as the weight of adulthood leaves him, for he is home.

Although the boughs of our bougainvillea tree are in full bloom now, some of its leaves have fallen. It is time to bid adieu. As long as we remember that the end of one chapter is the beginning of the next, and no matter how long the winter, spring is sure to follow.





