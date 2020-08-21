August 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

New measures, school openings on Cabinet agenda

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Troodos

Decisions on new measures to control the spread of the coronavirus are expected to be taken by the Council of Ministers on Friday, which is scheduled to meet at the presidential residence in Troodos at 10.30am.

During the meeting Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou will brief the council and President Anastasiades on the suggestions of the scientific advisors.

Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou will talk about the new school year and will present numbers and plans for different scenarios which may be decided upon.



