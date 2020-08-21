August 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Rain possible in the mountains

By Annette Chrysostomou00

There is a chance of rain in the mountains on Friday afternoon, where clouds are expected to form. Temperatures in the higher peaks will reach around 30C.

Inland temperatures will top 39C, and in coastal areas 32C.

In the evening they are forecast to drop to 21C in most areas, and to 19C around Troodos.

The weather will remain the same over the weekend and on Monday, with temperatures a little above average.



