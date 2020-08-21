August 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkish Cypriots set to reopen Varosha

By Reuters News Service00
Turkish Cypriots are almost ready to begin reopening the town of Varosha, the breakaway state’s premier said on Friday, a former resort area fenced off and abandoned in no-man’s land since a 1974 Turkish invasion that split the island.

Turkish Cypriot ‘prime minister’ Ersin Tatar said the revival of Varosha, now an eerie collection of derelict hotels, churches and residences, would bring trade and tourism benefits.

Varosha, a southern suburb of the city of Famagusta, has been a ghost town since the invasion that partitioned Cyprus.

The former holiday resort has been off limits to all but the Turkish military since 1974.

Varosha has become a bargaining chip in the decades-long dispute between Greek and Turkish Cypriots. Ringed by a fence extending into the sea, the town is overrun by cacti and debris.

“Varosha is most definitely going to be opened. The tide has shifted, a new page has been turned,” Tatar said. (Northern Cyprus) will become stronger by opening Varosha to tourism.”

Tatar gave no specific time line for reopening Varosha.

“Varosha lies within TRNC territory,” he said, referring to the breakaway state recognised only by Turkey. “Nobody can take it from us. We are successfully continuing on our path. The inventory work is almost complete, we are in the opening phase.”



