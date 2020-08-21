August 21, 2020

Two explosions cause damages in Paphos

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Two explosions occurred in the early hours on Friday in the Paphos district, one damaging a car and the other the yard of a house.

The first, which happened at around 3am, caused extensive damage to a car belonging to a 31-year-old woman.

Shortly after, the yard of a house belonging to a 28-year-old man was badly damaged by another blast.

The causes of the explosions are being investigated.



