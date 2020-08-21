August 21, 2020

What’s Eaten Where: Ecuador

This is the closest place on our planet to space. Mountains are measured from sea level, and the Earth is not a perfect sphere: it bulges round the equator. And that bulge is just large enough to put Ecuador’s Mount Chimborazo 1.5 miles closer to space than Mount Everest.

Today, Ecuador relies more on its petroleum and agricultural products for income. Crude oil is the big one, accounting for 40 per cent of the nation’s exports, but bananas and cocoa come a close second – the country is the world’s primary exporter of the fruit, and its cocoa beans are said to be among the best of the best.

Whats Eaten Where2Sadly, neither make it into guatitas, the nation’s unofficial national dish. Instead, this stew relies heavily on tripe – cow stomach to be precise – which is cleaned several times in lemon juice brine before being cooked, cooled, finely chopped and served with potatoes and a peanut sauce. Not surprisingly, guatitas is said to be an acquired taste, and even locals prefer it in small quantities – it’s believed to be an excellent hangover cure and crops up on most weekend menus!

In fact, stews are pretty popular all round in Ecuador. There’s fanesca, a chunky concoction served the week before Easter, made from squash and 12 varieties of beans (representing the apostles). And uchumanga, a mouth-watering stew made from river fish. Or, if you’re feeling brave, you could give cuy a try: this dish consists of a whole, roasted guinea pig – paws and all! – though it’s often turned into a more visually palatable stew!

But it’s not all stews. Hornado is a favourite across the nation, a roasted pork dish served with fried plantain, salad or potato cakes. Then there’s yucca root fried – almost as popular as chips in Brighton, and a traditional source of carbohydrates. And lastly, in that we’re in South America, we mustn’t forget ceviche. In Ecuador, this raw fish dish comes complete with popcorn and fried green plantain.



