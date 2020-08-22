August 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coroanvirus: 11 new cases announced on Saturday (Updated)

By Peter Michael055

Eleven new coronavirus cases were announced by the health ministry on Saturday, bringing the total to 1,417.

A total of 3,446 tests were processed by the ministry in the last 24 hours, it said.

Two of the cases came from 544 tests on individuals on private initiative.  The first person presented symptoms on August 15 and was tested on August 21.  The second individual travelled to Serbia recently and presented symptoms on August 12 and did the test on August 21.

Two cases were found from 491 tests processed from a random sampling of 10,000 individuals across Cyprus.  Both are individuals tested on August 20 in Nicosia.

Another three cases were found from 2,098 tests processed from repatriated individuals and passengers.  One is a Cypriot, who returned from Mykonos on August 20.  The second is a permanent resident, who went on holiday to Athens and returned on August 20.  The third is a British permanent resident, who returned from London on August 21.

Four cases were found from 166 tests processed through contact tracing.  Three of them are family members of other previous cases, while the fourth is a family member of one of Saturday’s case, who had recently travelled to Serbia.

The ministry said negative results were received from 39 tests processed on individuals tested on doctors’ orders and 108 processed from state hospital laboratories.

Two people are being treated at Famagusta General, the reference hospital, while one more patient remains intubated at Nicosia General’s intensive care unit.



