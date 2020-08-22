August 22, 2020

Coronavirus and young people in Cyprus (video)

By Theo Panayides01
With Covid-19 cases increasingly being driven by young people, we asked a selection of 20- and 30-somethings on the streets of Nicosia if they’re taking precautions, and whether they think the measures have gone too far.



