August 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: three remanded on suspicion of forging negative tests

By Peter Michael0855
The test documents originated at Famagusta general hospital

Three individuals were remanded for five days on Saturday by the Famagusta District Court, suspected of forging negative Covid-19 PCR tests to cross back and forth from the north.

According to the court statement, a 52-year-old ambulance driver, his 52-year-old Finnish wife, and the driver’s 51-year-old sister, a secretary at the Famagusta General Covid reference hospital  crossed to the north 17 times from the Strovilia checkpoint using fake coronavirus tests.

Cyprus police were alerted to the incident by British Bases police who told them that eight of the documents appeared to be forged and signed by the same doctor, who , the court heard, had never signed them.

The documents found were photocopies. Police are investigating the reason the three  suspects were crossing between the two sides so frequently because on one occasion they crossed at 5am, making it impossible for authorities to certify that the documents were authentic.

The lead investigator told the court police would also examine the office equipment at the hospital and take 14 witness statements.

The defence raised no objections to the remand.



