August 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Drug suspect who fled north handed back through UN  

By Staff Reporter
Ayios Dhometios crossing point

A 43-year-old man wanted in connection with a drugs case under investigation and who had fled to the north, was handed over to Greek Cypriot police by Unficyp personnel on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

The suspect was handed over at the Ayios Dhometios checkpoint.

He is wanted in connection with a case involving some 1.5kg of cocaine found by police on May 25 in Larnaca during an operation in which three others were arrested.

The man is also a suspect in another case involving 15kg of cannabis in Nicosis, in which two others were arrested.



