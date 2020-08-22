Flower workshops as… therapy

Flowers. For some, they are simply something to see when passing a colourful tree or a way to beautify their home. For others selling bouquets and flower designs is a business. For one local floral art designer, it’s all about therapy.

Born into a family of florists, Maria Dianellou’s passion for flowers developed at an early age when she spent time in her family’s floral and wedding business. In 2014 she blossomed into her own company – Mardi’s FlorArt, focusing on event planning and decoration. During the lockdown, with events cancelled and business suffering, Maria used this time as an opportunity to develop a project she had brewing at the back of her mind for a while – floral art workshops.

“I was working on ways to bring the magic of flowers to more people, as it was a dream I always had,” Maria said, “but I couldn’t find the time to work on it. During quarantine, all of our events were postponed, so I had the time to grow it, built the whole concept and prepared my studio to accommodate the workshops.”

Mardi’s Workshops came into fruition three months ago when Maria re-opened her flower studio. These monthly-or-so classes teaching the art of flower décor are a way for Maria to pass on her knowledge and passion for floral design and for people, specifically women as they are her biggest clientele, to create, relax and recharge while making wreaths, table décor and bouquets. For Maria, arranging flowers and creating is a form of healing and she plans on introducing the impact flowers can have on a person’s life through these sessions.

“I believe that Floral Art, is an art that heals the heart,” she said. “It’s a kind of psychological therapy for the soul. I realised that trying to balance being a professional, a worker, a woman, and a mum is so essential not only to my productivity but also to my happiness. Mardi’s Workshops studio is the ultimate space for women to express their passion for flowers and connect. A place you don’t have to dress up to attend. Our workshops are designed to teach and inspire you to create florals, enjoy a cup of coffee or a glass of wine and feel connected, understood and part of a community.”

Another two florists and equally-passionate for flowers family members, make up Maria’s team.

Flowers though were not the path she originally started on. At university, Maria studied economics and then went on to complete an MBA. After graduation, she spent a few years working for big companies as a business development specialist, yet she yearned for a different route. “I knew I had to pursue my dreams,” she said, “or I would spend the rest of my life wondering ‘what if?’ After I decided to change my carrier path and become an event planner/ floral art designer, I went to a Flower School in Athens where I learnt floristry techniques.”

Her flower business Mardi’s Florart is a full-time commitment and she hopes to make the workshops a bigger part of her company.

“The majority of my work has to do with the planning, design and florals for weddings, christenings and any other party occasions. The workshops are my new baby, which I want to grow enough, in order to become part of my main work, as it is something I love and I believe a lot of people will love too, especially women who want to express themselves in a creative and relaxing way!”

Four workshops are coming up in the next few months. The next is dedicated to mums and their children. The mother and child flower crown workshop, planned for August 26 is a bonding workshop between girls and their mums. Children above five years old can participate to create crowns to take home. Included in the €45 participation fee (for mother and child) are all of the materials that will be used and the flowers.

The workshop after that is a Flower Crown and Corsage Workshop on September 18 and then on October 23 one all about creating beautiful flower bouquets for vases. The final session Maria has on the horizon, for the time being, is on November 13 and it’s a Garden Style Flower Box Workshop for those who love flower box arrangements. Of course, you get to take home whatever you create.

“Workshops can be held anywhere somebody wishes! In a private home, in a venue, in nature… anywhere is possible,” added Maria.

For Maria, these workshops aren’t just an extra way to make income. An avid believer that working with flowers and having them in our homes can boost someone’s wellbeing, sharing tips on flower arrangements and décor is like a form of creative meditation.

“Nowadays, we all face hard times, full of stress every day and running after so many things. I believe, we need to find new ways to help calm ourselves, restore and recharge. If there is something about flowers, I wish more people knew and appreciated, is how therapeutic is to have flowers in your everyday life!”

Mardi’s Workshops

Flower arrangement and décor classes. For more details contact 7000-9058 or visit Mardi’s Workshops Facebook page, [email protected], https://mardisflorart.com/





