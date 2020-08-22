August 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Africa World

Gulf Arab states welcome truce announcement in Libya

By Reuters News Service045

The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has welcomed a ceasefire announcement in Libya, the UAE news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

GCC Secretary General Nayef Falah Mubarak al-Hajraf called on all parties “to adhere to (this) constructive step, to urgently engage in political dialogue, and to work through mediation of the United Nations to reach a permanent and comprehensive solution to end the fighting and conflict in Libya,” WAM reported.

Libya’s internationally recognised government in Tripoli announced the ceasefire on Friday and the leader of a rival parliament in eastern Libya also appealed for a halt to hostilities.



Related posts

Interview of Charge d’Affaires, a.i. Wang Sheng

.

Kremlin critic Navalny is evacuated to Germany for medical treatment (Update 3)

Reuters News Service

Swedish PM defends Covid strategy as deaths and infections fall

Reuters News Service

Kenyan all-female conservation ranger unit patrols amid coronavirus

Reuters News Service

Explainer: Reaching herd immunity in a viral pandemic

Reuters News Service

Russia allows gravely ill Kremlin critic Navalny to be airlifted to Germany (Update 2)

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign