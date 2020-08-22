August 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe World

Italy exceeds 1,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time since mid-May

By Reuters News Service00
Tests For The Coronavirus Disease (covid 19) At Rome's San Giovanni Hospital
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a man at a coronavirus test centre at Rome's San Giovanni hospital

Italy reported 1,071 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday, exceeding 1,000 cases in a day for the first time since May when the government eased its rigid lockdown measures.

Italy, one of Europe’s worst-hit countries, managed to contain the outbreak after a peak in deaths and cases between March and April. However, it has seen a steady increase in infections over the last month, with experts blaming gatherings of people associated with holidays and nightlife.

Last time the country recorded a higher figure was May 12, with 1,402 cases, six days before restaurants, bars and shops were allowed to reopen after a 10-week lockdown.



Related posts

Maguire released by Greek prosecutor, hearing next week

Reuters News Service

S.Korea, China hold highest-level talks since Covid outbreak

Reuters News Service

Gulf Arab states welcome truce announcement in Libya

Reuters News Service

Interview of Charge d’Affaires, a.i. Wang Sheng

.

Kremlin critic Navalny is evacuated to Germany for medical treatment (Update 3)

Reuters News Service

Swedish PM defends Covid strategy as deaths and infections fall

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign