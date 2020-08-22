August 22, 2020

Man fined €6,000 for possession of undeclared tobacco

A 23-year-old has been fined over €6,000, after police found a large number undeclared tobacco products in his possession, authorities said on Saturday.

According to police, at 7pm on Friday, officers received a tip-off that the permanent resident of Paphos had undeclared cigarettes in his car.

Police stopped the vehicle on Nikolaos Nikolaides Street.  During a search, they said they found 43 boxes of cigarettes, plus 32 boxes of rolling tobacco and shisha tobacco.

Officers also found €930 in the car, and during a pat down they found €1,250 on the man’s person, they said.

The suspect was held in custody on Friday night, the items seized and the car impounded, and a customs agent was informed.

He issued a fine of €6,000 for the undeclared items, and €500 fine to have the vehicle returned to the owner after which the 23-year-old was released.



