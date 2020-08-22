Meditating with plants

You’ve heard of yoga with goats, and Pilates with cats. But how about meditation with plants? Thanks to a new device which apparently translates botanical biofeedback into sound, your plants can now perform music for you – music which is perfect, says Mario Andreou co-founder of the Tree of Life Centre in Larnaca, for meditation.

Strangely, the plant music tie-up is not a new idea. Musicians have been writing for plants for decades: French composer Roger Roger released the electronic-classical hybrid De la Musique et des Secrets pour Enchanter vos Plantes (Music and Secrets to Enchant your Plants) in 1978 and, also in the 70s, Stevie Wonder experimented with the same concept, releasing an album entitled Journey Through the Secret Life of Plants.

But within the last few years, technology has allowed for a reversal of the concept: now, it’s the plants which are making music for us, thanks to a device which can “perceive the electromagnetic variations from the surface of plant leaves to the root system and translate them into sound.” And at the Tree of Life Centre, this device is being used for meditation classes.

“As far as I know, we’re the only people in Cyprus using this device,” says Mario. “It’s called the ‘Bamboo’ – named for the main material from which it’s constructed, a natural, light and environmentally friendly bamboo – and it comes from Damanhur, a research and spiritual community centre in Italy, which focuses on sustainability and the sharing of knowledge around the world.

“As part of their research,” he continues, “Damanhur have spent the past 30 years creating an instrument which takes the study of plant intelligence and plant perception to another level: by deciphering and registering the impulses and interactions of plants, they have developed a device that uses a MIDI interface to transform the plant’s resistance from a leaf to the root system into music.”

Admittedly, the device does a lot of the work for you: you can choose the instrument, the scale, the root note, base frequency and multiple other parameters (including spatiality, chorus and reverb). But then how is it really different from the latest pop sensation who releases songs that are been fine-tuned for all these criteria and more?

“It is,” says Mario, “the frequencies which are important here. Frequency has long been known to heal, and the science of psychoacoustics – the perception of sound – is fuelling the use of sound in medicine. And through the use of this device, we’re creating a link, a connection between beings which are seemingly very diverse; establishing harmony and communication. Interaction with plants,” he adds, “activates the production of endorphins – you feel happier, more at peace when you’re out in nature. With this device, we’re translating the plant energy field and the signals it emits into a ‘voice’– each plant has a personal sensitivity, and its frequencies change when it comes into contact with human beings. So, with this device, we’re allowing plants to communicate with us more directly than ever before.”

The Tree of Life sessions, which will run in full every Thursday from September 3, are called Meditation with Music of the Plants, and they’re run by mindfulness coach and meditation expert Ekaterina Sophia.

“Ekaterina is the perfect person to run these sessions,” says Mario. “With 19 years of breath work practice experience and a passion for guided meditation, she skilfully leads participants on a journey to greater health of the body and centring of the mind, creating a powerful rejuvenation of the mind, body and spirit.”

Attaching the Bamboo to various plants – “we’ve tried everything from simple ivy plants to jasmine, olive and palm trees, and the results are always noticeably different,” says Mario – Ekaterina tunes into the botanical biofeedback to create this wonderfully relaxing, slightly surreal, experience…”

Stretching and deep breathing come first, before Ekaterina leads participants in “a beautiful guided meditation” accompanied by the ‘sounds’ of the plants – randomly generated chimes, soothing arpeggios and calming chords seemingly played on a harp or xylophone – which adapt, says Mario, to the group.

“Over the past few months, we’ve trialled a few plant meditation sessions, and noticed that different plants ‘speak’ in entirely different voices. And,” he reveals, “that plants react very differently to different people. We often produce the background music for the Tree of Life Centre using the Bamboo, and this music changes according to who is nearby – the melodies certainly become less random and more melodic when there are humans in the vicinity of the plant; it’s definitely reacting to the people around it.

“Everyone who has attended our trial sessions has also noted how much they enjoyed the music, mentioning how they felt the melodies were almost personally tailored to their preferences. I think,” he continues, “the plant is reacting to the specific personalities and characters of the group, and helping participants achieve a sense of total refreshment. And there’s the odd silence too!” he laughs. “But as we don’t speak plant, we can’t know for sure what this means!

“Overall,” Mario concludes, “meditating with the music produced by plants is an entirely unforgettable, unique experience. We tend to take for granted the importance of plants in our existence; the symbiosis we share. But, with modern technology, our connection with plants has taken huge steps forward. Now, we have the ability to use a MIDI device to transform the biorhythms of floral life into a musical performance: combining the magic of plant perception and our own consciousness. And that,” he adds, “helps us to establish and cultivate our connection with nature.”

Meditation with music of the Plants sessions take place at the Tree of Life Centre in Larnaca every Thursday at 7pm. For more information, email [email protected], call 24 821921, or visit https://www.treeoflifelc.com/





