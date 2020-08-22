Our View: Motorbike restrictions are illiberal and illogical

The police decree banning motorbikes from certain roads, during specific hours at the weekend in August was an object lesson in resoundingly irrational decision-making. No thought was given to the implications of the decision, its contradictions, its discriminatory character and the understandable reaction it would provoke by those affected.

By Tuesday, after a meeting with the Cyprus Motorcycle Federation (CMF) and motorcycle rental businesses, the police announced changes to the decree, which made the whole initiative even more absurd. The number of days in August on which the ban applied was reduced from six to four, the time duration of the ban was drastically reduced and made the same for all towns, (for some it lasted nine hours and for other five) lasting from 1am to 4am. The ban on rental motorbikes was lifted, because rental business had been hit hard by the slump in tourism, so their riders could ride them anywhere, anytime, any day.

Everything representatives of the CMF said about the decree was correct. It was discriminatory and illiberal, in that it separated users of the road network, according to the vehicle they were using and banned them from certain roads. But would the noise made by motorcycles not be transferred to alternative roads increasing noise levels for the residents of other neighbourhoods? And why was the time ban shortened to between 1am and 4am? Is it alright for motorbikes to race down streets at 12.30 am or 4.30am?

The modifications made to the decree, presumably in an attempt by the police command to show a spirit of goodwill, made it even more ridiculous than it was. For instance, what was the reasoning of applying the measure only in August, when most people, including motorcyclists have left the towns? Is it only in August that motorbikes and souped-up cars race down these streets? Is it only in August that residents of these streets deserve to have a peaceful night’s sleep, without being woken up by would racing drivers? What about the other 11 months of the years?

In fact, in Prodromou Street in Nicosia the noise made by souped-up cars and big motorbikes after midnight is a very frequent phenomenon, while on Thursdays it starts at 11pm and carries on into the early hours, every week of every month – not just in August – inconsiderate car drivers and motorcyclists competing over whose vehicle will make the most noise. Where are the police on these nights?

The noise problem caused by motorcycles and souped-up cars exists on specific streets in all the towns, all the year round, but it will not be tackled by some half-baked decree in August. There has to be a police presence on these streets, booking drivers and motorcyclists for causing noise and disturbance during anti-social hours. And if there is no law giving the police the power to fine these riders/drivers, then the government should draft one immediately.





