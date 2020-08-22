August 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europa League Football Sport

Sevilla edge Inter in epic final to win yet another Europa League

By Reuters News Service00
Europa League Final Sevilla V Inter Milan
Sevilla players celebrate winning the Europa League Final, as play resumes behind closed doors

Sevilla’s love affair with the Europa League lived on after they beat Inter Milan 3-2 in a thrilling final behind closed doors on Friday in Cologne to win the trophy for a record-extending sixth time.

Defender Diego Carlos, wearing a bandage on his leg, struck the decisive goal in the 74th minute with an overhead kick which took a huge deflection off Inter forward Romelu Lukaku.

There was added intrigue as Diego Carlos looked to have denied Lukaku a clear scoring chance when he felled the Belgian in the fourth minute, with Lukaku dusting himself off to fire Inter into the lead while scoring his 34th goal of the season.

Sevilla soon equalised with a header through Luuk de Jong then the Dutchman struck again with a header to give his side the lead in the 33rd minute, only for Inter defender Diego Godin to also score a header moments later to make it 2-2.

The match was played without any fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Related posts

Apoel held to draw by Karmiotissa in first match of new season

Iacovos Constantinou

New Cyprus football season to go ahead as planned

Reuters News Service

Messi wants Barca exit, say Spanish media

Reuters News Service

‘We cannot fix everything in one day’, Achna chairman says

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Man United captain Maguire detained on Mykonos after brawl

Reuters News Service

Inter and Sevilla ready for Europa League final

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign