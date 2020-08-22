August 22, 2020

Suspected poacher arrested and released pending investigation

By Peter Michael040
Police arrested and later released a 59-year-old man on suspicion of poaching after they found rabbits and other meats in his refrigerator, authorities said on Saturday.

According to police, officers stopped the man’s car on the Pyrgos – Pachyammos road at around 5am Saturday morning.

During a search of his car, officers said they found a number of cartridges, seven of which came from prohibited guns.

After the suspect was arrested, police searched his home where they said they found three rabbits and other meat, believed to be mouflon, a protected species of wild sheep, in his refrigerator.

Officers said they also found more cartridges, a machine that makes bird noises, and five hunting rifles.

All the items were seized as evidence and taken to Polis Chrysochous police station for examination.

The man was released without being charged, but the investigation is ongoing.



