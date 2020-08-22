August 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Temperatures down somewhat on Saturday and Sunday  

By Staff Reporter0214

Windy weather being experienced in some parts of the island on Saturday is temporary, the met office said, as temperatures drop to more season levels following weeks of scorching heat.

On Saturday the weather will be mostly clear. Winds will blow north to northeast at a moderate 3 to 4 Beaufort, but east to north could reach 5 Beaufort.

Late in the afternoon they will become mainly south-westerly to north-westerly and drop back to the 3-4 Beaufort level.

Seas will be choppy.

Temperatures will drop to 37C inland, around 35C on the southeast coast, around 34C on the west coast and around 29C degrees in the higher mountains.

Saturday night temperatures will fall to around 22C inland, 24C on the coast and around 19C degrees in the mountains.

On Sunday, Monday and Tuesday the weather will be mostly clear with increased cloud in some areas. Temperatures will not change significantly on Sunday but there will be a slight rise in the mountains and inland as the week goes on, a little above the seasonal average.



