August 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus football Football

AEL and Anorthosis record first wins of the new season

By Iacovos Constantinou01
Img 2521
Actions from Anorthosis' win against Ermis Aradippou at the Antonis Papadopoulos stadium

AEL and Anortohosis recorded the first wins of the new season following the three draws the previous couple of days, as they overcame Olympiakos and Ermis Aradippou resepctively.

AEL had to work hard for their win against gutsy Olympiakos who can consider themselves unlucky who did not al least earn a point.

The Limassol team took the lead a minute from half time through Euler.

Mantzis levelled the score for Olympiakos in the 72nd minute and pushed forward for the winner but failed to convert a number of chances they created.

AEL ‘stole’ all three points when Avraam beat Andreou five minutes from the end.

Anorthosis defeated Ermis Aradippou by 3-1 thanks to goals by Galtisios, Kaltsias and Eloundou while Ermis had temporarily drawn level through Rousias.

It was a comfortable win for Anorthosis who were by far the better side missing a number of great opportunities to win by a much greater margin.



