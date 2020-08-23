August 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 777 checks see 15 establishments, 13 people charged

By Katy Turner0139
Photo: Christos Theodordes

A total of 777 checks were carried out from Saturday to Sunday morning by police on establishments and individuals.

A total of 15 establishments and 13 people were charged for breaking coronavirus decrees, mostly for the non use of masks.

In Nicosia there were 100 checks with charges made against four establishments and four people; in Limassol 164 checks with one establishment charged and five people; in Larnaca 175 checks saw two premises charged; in Paphos 137 checks resulted in charges against eight establishments; in Famagusta 138 checks resulted in three people being charged while in Morphou on person was charged after 63 checks.



Related posts

Driver who refused to stop for police tests positive for drugs

Katy Turner

€42,000 worth of items stolen from parked car

Katy Turner

Pipe bomb damages car in Larnaca

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: Larnaca restaurant owner fined €8,000

Katy Turner

Man sought after fatal jet ski accident

Katy Turner

Turkey’s Black Sea bonanza

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign