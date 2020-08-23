August 23, 2020

Coronavirus: Four new cases announced on Sunday

The ministry of health on Sunday announced four new cases of coronavirus, which were recorded from 3,281 tests. This brings the total number of cases to 1,421.

Three of the cases were found in people coming from abroad.

The first two were a couple who arrived from Romania on Friday. A couple, they are permanent residents of the island and had not symptoms.

The third is a Greek soldier who came to the island from Athens on Friday. Again he had no symptoms.

A total of 2,260 tests were carried out at the airports.

The fourth new case was found at the microbiology lab of a state hospital and is a person who displayed symptoms on Saturday and has a recent travel history to Albania. This case was among 69 tests.

The following tests were also carried out without a case being found: 55 tests carried out as part of tracing of known cases; 78 tests taken as part of 10,000 random tests across the island; 78 tests taken on private initiative; 232 tests on migrants; 334 recommended by personal doctors; 175 from the programme to test students.

At the Famagusta general hospital, the reference hospital for the island, one person being treated for Covid-19 was send home while one person remains being treated. One person with coronavirus is intubated at the Nicosia general hospital.



