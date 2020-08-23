August 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Larnaca restaurant owner fined €8,000

By Katy Turner0393

The owner of a restaurant in Livadia has been fined €8,000 for breaking coronavirus decrees.

According to the police, at 12.50 on Sunday morning, the manager of a restaurant on the Larnaca Dhekelia road was reported because nine people were dancing in an area that had been turned into a dancefloor in front of the band.

Police issued the fine on the spot.



