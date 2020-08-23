August 23, 2020

Coronavirus: Old and young account for few cases

By Katy Turner0787
Of the Covid-19 cases reported in July and August, the vast majority were in the 18 to 59 age group, statistics released by the health ministry on Sunday showed.

Among the 398 cases reported until August 20, 83 per cent were in the 18-59 age group. Of the remainder, eight per cent were aged 60+ and nine per cent were 17 and under.

Of the same cases, 52 per cent were male and 48 per cent female.

For the same period 250 of the 398 cases were locally contracted while 129 were imported and 19 are unknown.

There were 16 new hospital admissions, 14 of which were discharged. There has been one new admission to intensive care while one person died.



