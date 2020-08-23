August 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Driver who refused to stop for police tests positive for drugs

By Katy Turner032

A driver who refused to stop for a police check, instead trying to flee was later found positive when tested for drugs, police said on Sunday.

Police were carrying out routine checks on Saturday night on the Nicosia-Limassol highway when they indicated for a driver to pull over.

Instead, he sped up and tried to flee, before being pulled over later by police.

The driver was a 32-year-old, while the vehicle’s road tax had expired in June 2019.

He was arrested for careless and dangerous driving and failing to stop for a police check. He was then given a narcotest which was positive.

He was released to appear in court at a later date.



