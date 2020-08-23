August 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

€42,000 worth of items stolen from parked car

By Katy Turner0198

Thieves broke into a car in Paphos and made off with items worth €42,000, according to a police report on Sunday morning.

According to the police, a Greek Cypriot woman reported that while she was on holiday in Polis Chrysochous she had parked her car in a public parking place in Latsia when it was broken into and the items stolen.

Members of the force went to the scene and saw that the front passenger window had been smashed and a leather handbag had been reportedly taken from the front seat. The bag contained jewellery and electronic items worth €42,200.

Police have taken evidence from the scene and are looking for the perpetrator.



