August 23, 2020

Eleftheria Arvanitaki returns to the island

By Eleni Philippou
“A summer without Eleftheria isn’t possible.” That’s what fans and organisers of her upcoming have said as Cyprus has hosted Greek singer Eleftheria Arvanitaki almost every summer. Sticking to this tradition, despite the pandemic and the travel limitations, she will perform in two concerts next week.

“For years her music and songs have been a company for us in our joys and sorrows,” organisers said, “in our loneliest moments but also in our big celebrations.” She’s sung folk, jazz, pop, Greek melodies and foreign tunes and after a lengthy successful career, her voice is instantly recognisable. In her upcoming concerts, on August 31 at Skali Aglandjias and September 1 at Limassol’s Open-air Theatre, the singer will perform her all-time classics, well-known covers as well as songs from her latest album Ta Megala Taxidia.

Accompanying her for the two Cyprus concerts are five musicians with whom she has been collaborating for the last few years: Giorgos Georgiades, Dimitris Tsakas, Giannis Kirimkirides, Nikos Mermigkas and Alexandros Ktistakis.

 

Eleftheria Arvanitaki

August 31 at Skali Aglandjias, Nicosia and on September 1 at Limassol’s Open-air Theatre, Limassol. www.tickethour.com.cy or from ACS Courier. Tel: 7777-7040



