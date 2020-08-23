August 23, 2020

Fire service fighting fire in Kritou Terra

Fire fighters were on Sunday afternoon battling a blaze in the Kato Arodes-Drousia-Kritou Terra area of Paphos.

The fire broke out at some point in the morning among dry vegetation in a hard to reach place.

Four fire engines from the Paphos station in addition to one from the Game Fund and one from the Forestry Department were working to put it out.

Two planes of the Forestry Department and two helicopters chartered by the state are were working from the air to put out the flames.

Earlier in the day the Forestry Department had put out a red warning for fires.



