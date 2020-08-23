French food for thought

By Alper Ali Riza

OKAY okay I won’t do it again. At least not until next silly season. I reserve the right every silly season to correct obvious errors of fact and faulty or chopped logic. So je ne regrette rien – as France is the toast of the week so is the use of French.

But I should not have included the contributor Gui Jun An in my gallery of anonymous rogues last week as she is neither anonymous nor a rogue – she provides her name and a picture. In my defence, all I said about her was that like the man I called Qasem – who wisely treated everything I said about him as water off a ducks back – she missed the ironic use of pour encourager les autres. Big deal!

For those genuinely interested in journalist ethics instead of sanctimonious nonsense, here is an excerpt from the journalist code of ethics in Australia, which I am advised is of general application in countries with a robust and free press.

“Respect for truth and the public’s right to information are fundamental principles of journalism. Journalists inform citizens and animate democracy. They scrutinise power, but also exercise it, and should be responsible and accountable. Journalists are committed to honesty, fairness, independence and respect for the rights of others.”

As for anonymous contributors the general advice from most sources is to ignore them but if you feel inclined to engage with them exchange banter with gusto and humour.

The idea peddled by a couple contributors last week that somehow my professional status and my position as a columnist mean I do not have the right of reply because of some perceived inequality of arms came from the top of their heads borne of ignorance of the ethics of the professional hats I wear.

In defamation law there is qualified privilege from any legal action if a comment, even if defamatory, is made in reply to an attack, provided it is relevant to the attack, proportionate in tone and content, and not said maliciously.

The defence of “fair comment” protects the right of all of us to comment on public affairs in the public interest. It is what protects readers who comment and newspapers that publish. The defence of “fair comment” protects commentators if their comments are based on facts that are broadly true and are objectively fair – not be it noted objectively reasonable, provided always they are honestly held.

Anyway what I originally planned to write about this week was why Turkey should take up President Anastasiades’ dare and refer her dispute with RoC over her continental shelf to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which I shall have to summarise as I had to deal with journalistic ethics.

I believe the ICJ route is the primrose path for all concerned, including Turkey if you think of the nightmare alternative scenarios. But some Turkish commentators think that Anastasiades’ dare was a rhetorical gimmick because he knows Turkey does not recognise the RoC and that this is an insuperable legal impediment.

Rhetorical gimmick or not my old pupil master taught me always to look the law up. So, I looked up whether states are required to recognise one another to engage in litigation before the ICJ. As I read the statute of the ICJ, so long as states are member states of the UN, the ICJ has jurisdiction to adjudicate between them if they agree to submit to its jurisdiction – the issue is whether the ICJ regards them as states not whether they recognise one another. I hope to be corrected if I am wrong about this; I don’t think I am as it is in the nature of litigation that parties are often not on talking terms.

Moreover, the RoC made a standing declaration in 2002 that it would recognise the compulsory jurisdiction of the ICJ without special agreement where the other state accepts the same obligation. So it is possible for Turkey to agree to refer the principles that should govern delimitation of her continental shelf opposite the island of Cyprus to the ICJ without prejudice to her policy of non recognition of the government of RoC.

Also, unlike European Courts, which for historical reasons the Turks do not trust, the ICJ has an International rather than a Eurocentric dynamic. So the ICJ can be trusted to take into account juridically the geography, geology and morphology of the seabed and apply various equitable principles as tools at its disposal in delimiting the continental shelf between the island of Cyprus and Turkey fairly and justly.

The ICJ can do this parallel to any negotiations to solve the political problem in Cyprus, although is important to notice that the above variables remain constant with or without a solution since the delimitation is to do with the physical and demographic state of Cyprus, which is not going to change materially with a solution.

The court could be asked to decide the principles and rules of international law to be applied as preliminary matters – as happened in the landmark decision of the ICJ in the North Sea Continental Shelf Cases between Netherlands, Germany and Denmark – instead of engaging in protracted negotiations beforehand.

In those cases, the ICJ was asked to decide the principles and rules of international law applicable to delimitation between the parties, as preliminary matters on an undertaking by the parties to delimit the continental shelf accordingly.

As for Turkey’s differences with Greece over their continental shelves and territorial waters the peaceful way forward is to do what Britain and France did over the Channel Islands: negotiate and if they disagree go to international arbitration instead of the endless bickering that has characterised their relations for so many years to the detriment of both.

Furthermore, although France is naturally helping Greece in her dispute with Turkey owing to their special relationship as well as common membership of the EU, to the delight and relief for most Greeks I might add, ironically the Turks may find some of the arguments put forward by France in her own litigation with Britain over the Channel Islands are not necessarily unhelpful to Turkey.

Suffice it to say here that in the end France persuaded the International Arbitration Tribunal that while the Channel Islands were entitled to continental shelves, their boundary should be delineated juridically in accordance with equitable principles on the basis the they were island territories close to the territory of France rather than island states or parts of the natural prolongation of mainland Britain.

Food for thought for Turks? French food for thought to boot!

Alper Ali Riza is a queen’s counsel in the UK and a part-time judge





