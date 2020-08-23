Global 10 richest men worth $970 billion

The 10 richest people in the world

Jeff Bezos – Amazon $195 billion

Bill Gates – Microsoft $121 billion

Mark Zuckerberg – Facebook $99.4 billion

Elon Musk – Tesla $90.3 billion

Bernard Arnault – LVMH $83.7 billion

Mukesh Ambani – Reliance Industries $80 billion

Warren Buffett – Berkshire Hathaway $79 billion

Steve Balmer – Microsoft $76.1 billion

Larry Page – Alphabet $74.2 billion

Sergey Brin – Alphabet $71.9 billion

Source: Bloomberg Billionaires Index

If proof were needed that ours is a society of inequality, the top 10 richest men who control close to $1 trillion would certainly make the case.

Elon Musk has just last week become the fourth-richest person in the world, moving up in a ranking that is worth $970 billion – the GNP of Cyprus is about $34.7 billion; the GNP of Belgium is $540 billion.

Musk owns 21 per cent of Tesla stock, and the Nasdaq-quoted shares were worth $1,905 on Wednesday, up from about $500 per share in January. Some analysts predict it will hit $2,400 this year, although even Musk himself has said that the stock is overvalued compared with other automakers.

Of course, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is well ahead of Musk and of Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, although Bill Gates is a close second at $121 billion.

According to Business Insider, Bezos makes $2,489 per second — more than twice what the average US worker makes in one week. According to the Social Security Administration, the average American man with a bachelor’s degree will earn about $2.2 million in his lifetime. Bezos makes that in just under 15 minutes.

After divorcing his former wife Mackenzie Bezos and giving up 25 per cent of the Amazon stock owned by the couple, Jeff Bezos retained his ranking as the richest person in the world. His wife is among the world’s richest women.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates comes next in the ranking. Gates has remained the second-richest person in the world even after giving away approximately 27 per cent of his net worth to charity over the years.

With his wife Melinda, Gates chairs the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the world’s largest private charitable foundation.

In May 2020, the Gates Foundation said it would spend $300 million to fight the coronavirus pandemic, funding treatment, detection and vaccines.

As for Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, meanwhile, he quietly slipped up on the ranking as Facebook shares surged on 6 August. The Facebook CEO on Thursday became a centibillionaire — someone who is worth at least $100 billion.

One member of the group, head of luxury giant LVMH, hasn’t done as well. Nearly all his holdings, including LVMH, have lost value significantly in the slowdown. What’s more, he is locked into a major battle for the Lagardère Group.

What’s really changed about this group is that it’s almost entirely high-tech companies. As little as 10 years ago, big tech wasn’t earning this kind of money. All the more reason to start your own company and hope for the best.





