Help Hercules find a loving home

Hercules was found roaming alone in the streets, probably abandon and most probably due to no fault of his own 😢 As we say we don’t deserve animals💔 …Now at the shelter Hercules is looking for a home and a loving family to call his own…
Hercules is a two years old , Labrador pointer cross , a large size doggie around 27-30 kg with lots and lots of energy . Very loving and crazy of being around people, excellent around children …Very good around other doggies ,extremely playful , in love with his toys and games ! 🏀 ⚽️ 🦴 🐾
Animals and Friends Pound & Rescue team Cyprus is looking for an experienced family around labradors/ pointers and other very active and large breeds.
Adoption package and home check applies.
For more info on adoption packages contact Animals and Friends Pound & Rescue team Cyprus:


