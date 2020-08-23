August 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Man remanded for five days after being accused of rape

By Katy Turner084

A man accused of rape was on Sunday remanded for five days by the Paphos district court.

According to police, a woman had accused him of rape on Saturday.

She said the incident occurred on Friday night after a party in her building, to which a friend of hers from Protaras came.

Once she named him as the rapist an arrest warrant was issued against him.

He was arrested on Saturday at Larnaca airport as he was in the process of leaving the country.

During police questioning, he denied raping her.



