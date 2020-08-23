August 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man sought after fatal jet ski accident

By Katy Turner00
File photo

Police were on Sunday continuing their search for a man involved in a fatal jet ski accident in Limassol on Saturday.

Two men had rented a jet ski in the afternoon and at one point the watersports operator who owns the jet ski saw them in trouble and alerted the life guard.

Once they were brought to dry land first aid was administered but one of the two was not breathing and was taken by ambulance to Limassol general hospital, where doctors pronounced his death.

For unknown reasons, the second ran off and is being sought.

According to the police, the men’s details remain unknown as they did not give them to the water sports company, however police said they are foreign.

How the incident happened is being investigated by the port and naval police of Limassol.



Related posts

Turkey’s Black Sea bonanza

CM Guest Columnist

Coroanvirus: 11 new cases announced on Saturday (Updated)

Peter Michael

Coronavirus and young people in Cyprus (video)

Theo Panayides

Coronavirus: Prodromou calls on parents and teachers to cooperate after mask backlash

Peter Michael

Meditating with plants

Alix Norman

Flower workshops as… therapy

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign