August 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Pipe bomb damages car in Larnaca

By Katy Turner0243

Extensive damages were caused to a car in Larnaca early on Sunday morning when a pipe bomb exploded.

According to the police, at about 3.20 they received a call that a bomb had exploded in the grage of a private home in the Kamares area of Larnaca.

The blast damaged the front of the car and some of the windows of the house.

The owner of the car is a 25-year-old who told police he does not suspect anyone.

The scene was cordoned off for police to carry out further investigations.



