Can’t afford a Rolex? Invest in a slice!

We can’t all afford to own luxury goods like a Rolex, or a Birkin bag or a racehorse. But now, thanks to online investment sites, you can invest in a slice of any of these things and many more, and make money.

Rallyrd.com, a platform that permits anyone to buy shares in a large number of “collectible assets,” has seen its sales double during the pandemic, as small investors stuck at home tried out lots of new things.

It may seem odd to buy shares in a pair of Gucci shoes, and not every finance manager believes it’s a good idea. They think that selling shares in objects like this will simply stop appreciating when the value of the item becomes too high – you might pay $70,000 for a Louis Vuitton trunk, but when 23 people have all bought shares, and the price goes to $200,000, it’s difficult to see how to obtain a return.

But investors are seeing profit on this kind of investment. A Bleu Lézard Birkin bag costs about $60,000; those who bought shares in one saw their investment rise about 6 per cent in a month. You can, of course, sell y0ur slice of ultra-luxury whenever you choose.

Rallyrd.com started out a few years ago with just a small choice of collectibles – expensive cars, art, wine, the classic alternative investments.

There are already a number of platforms where, for example, buying shares in objets d’art is possible. At Masterworks.io, you can buy a slice of an Andy Warhol, or even a Claude Monet. The paintings are certified for origin, so there is no danger of buying counterfeits. What’s more, art at this level usually increases in value at about 10 per cent per year, although larger gains may be had if you choose what collectors are looking for. And there is almost no risk of loss with painters who are prized by global collectors.

But as people warmed to the idea of buying shares in those choices, Rallyrd.com expanded its line to a wide variety of luxury goods. As they did, customers bought more shares in a greater number of items, and the speed at which sales took place increased.

For pop art fans, there is mythicmarkets.com. Here you can indulge in partial ownership of iconic collectibles, like the issue of Amazing Fantasy magazine in which Spiderman makes his first appearance. You could buy the comic book for $92,000, but a share only costs $46.

The magic card, Alpha Black Lotus, of which only 1,000 were ever printed, is touted as “worth $90,000, but a share will only set you back $45.

On a grander scale, there are several other sites on which you can invest in shares of racehorses. It’s not unusual for owners to sell shares in top-notch racehorses, but until recently, such shares were very expensive. Now, on some sites, these shares are well within the reach of the small investor. At MyRacehorse.com, the site works with a stud farm so that investors can gain revenue from breeding fees as well as from races run.

These are relatively high-risk investments, of course. You can’t be sure to resell shares once you’ve bought them, because there may be no buyers. There is little history in terms of price determination, so no one really knows what trading will be like.

Worst of all, for many people, you never even get to see the object you’ve invested in except in photos. You are buying into the joy of luxury ownership, but you’re not getting the fun.





