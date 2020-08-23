Tales from the Coffeeshop: ‘Carrot and stick’ enters Cyprob vocab

THE VISIT of Greece’s foreign minister Nikos Dendias on Tuesday turned out to a bit of an anti-climax and disappointment for our government which had hoped he would have given full backing to the EU sanctions it was seeking and took part in the fiery, defiant rhetoric against Turkey that Nikoudi and Nikaros have been engaging in with carefree abandon.

While condemning Turkey’s “escalation and unacceptable militarisation, which was the choice of the troublemaker,” Dendias added that Turkey’s actions in Cyprus’ sea zones and Famagusta were preventing the resumption of substantive negotiations to resolve the Cyprob. He also repeated Greece’s readiness to take part in efforts to solve the Cyprob.

“It is also ready to respond to an initiative by the UN Secretary General to resume the procedure from the point it left off at Crans-Montana as soon as possible,” said Dendias in what could only have been described as a cold shower for Nikoudi and Nikaros, who are hell bent on punishing Turkey for its unlawful behaviour and thus seeing off any prospect of the resumption of the procedure.

Although nobody said so, an educated guess is that Dendias told our government of Greece’s intention to try to resolve its differences with Turkey through dialogue and it would help if Kyproulla did the same. Not what our boys wanted to hear now they are on a mission to punish the Turks, as a way of ensuring the procedure would not resume ever again.

IT GOES without saying that our foreign minister Nicos Christodoulides fully agreed with Dendias during the joint news conference, saying that we were ready for a resumption of the talks, provided they were held in a suitable environment without efforts to create a fait accompli.

More significantly, the younger Nicos came up with a new Cyprob sound-bite, which may have been used in the past by our side, but if it had it would have been many years ago because I cannot remember it. “Our approach to Euro-Turkish relations is dual as are EU relations with any state: a policy of carrot and stick in which cooperation can happen when a foundation and will really exist, but also substantive reaction when the EU’s basic values and principles are violated,” he said.

The carrot and stick has now entered the Cyprob vocabulary and it appears our Nikoudi has stumbled on the new EU policy tool that would be applied to the Union’s relations with Turkey. The phrase became an instant success, Phil using it as its front-page banner headline on Friday – ‘Carrot and stick for Turkey’ – above a report on the Macron-Merkel meeting.

Dr Eleni Theocharous, whose sense of humour is greatly inferior to her courage, remarked: “All good with the ‘carrot and stick’, but Turkey has eaten carrots by the truckload, without being hit once by the stick.”

SPEAKING of the Cyprob vocabulary, “the policy of appeasement”, which I think was coined by sound-bite expert, Nikoudi, as a criticism of EU’s failure to punish Turkey, has become a cliché in the last couple of months, being used ad nauseam by all the members of our political and media intelligentsia.

On Wednesday, during the European Council teleconference, Prez Nik used a Cyprob soundbite that had gone out of fashion in the last couple of decades – double standards. He told fellow EU leaders, who were discussing the possibility of sanctions against Belarus, because of President Lukashenko’s election rigging, that they should not embrace ‘double standards.’

During the Cold War era, our enlightened politicians, most of them taking the cue from the Kremlin, would routinely attack the West, including the EU, and accuse it of ‘double standards,’ because it turned a blind eye to Turkey’s violations of human rights in Cyprus. The Soviet Union, of course was never guilty of double standards, because it always took a principled stand on the Cyprob, having never officially condemned Turkey’s invasion of Kyproulla.

WE DO NOT know if the insinuation of the EU ‘double standards’, was part of the government’s new EU-bashing diplomacy, in which apart from the Nikoses, government spokesman KK has also been engaging or whether it was an attempt by Prez Nik to ingratiate himself with President Putin who is a close ally of the Belarus dictator Lukashenko.

Several of the former cheerleaders of the Soviet Union, in Kyproulla, betraying their nostalgia for the Cold War era, tweeted disapproving comments about the EU’s ‘double standards’, which I suspect was implied support for Lukashenko, a true Stalinist who has been in power for 26 years and maintained Soviet era symbolism in Belarus.

A DAY after the Dendias meeting our negotiator and Permanent Representative at the UN Andreas Mavroyiannis, gave a long interview to Kyproulla’s Tass News Agency, taking a subtle swipe at Greece’s inclination to enter a dialogue with Turkey. Whether he was acting on orders from Nik, who could not say anything critical of the Greek government in public, I do not know.

Referring to EU efforts to defuse the Greco-Turkish crisis through dialogue, he expressed concern that “Cyprus could become what is easily sacrificed for the sake of the broader package.” Was he suggesting that Greece would sacrifice Kyproulla? From the EU it was expected.

The problem was that in the Greek-Turkey and EU-Turkey dialogue, “the Cyprob could be lost and become a footnote,” said Mavroyiannis. The EU “must come and support us, not put us in a package,” indulging in little EU-bashing himself.

I LOVED his reply about the prospects of a resumption of the Cyprus talks, which his boss the foreign minister now fully supports. Mavroyiannis said it was “possible there is room for some dialogue for the resumption of the negotiations, at least with regard to the procedural part.”

The Turks are on the verge of opening up the fenced off area of Famagusta and our chief negotiator is still obsessing over the procedural part of the talks. And then he has the nerve to complain that the Cyprob is in danger of becoming a footnote. He and the presidents he has served have turned it into a footnote.

HERE is the fifth part of the account of the experiences of the 19-year-old National Guardsman, serving as a sergeant at an artillery unit in Athalassa, in 1974. Today’s instalment is based on his recollection of events before the second Turkish offensive of August 14.

“The night of 13th August was a very nervous one and sleep didn’t come easy. If the negotiations in Geneva broke down, we expected the foes of Hellenism to continue their efforts to teach us who is the boss of the region. My anti-aircraft unit consisted of four of us – the truck driver, the guy shooting the gun, the supplier of the ammunition and me as the sarge. One of the four was also the wireless operator and by now we also had a reservist in his late 30s with us.

“Well after midnight, while we were all awake, much to our disgust, vehicle lights appeared on the Famagusta road to Nicosia. We could not hear the engine but could see it was approaching our position. We all went into the individual trenches we dug, (which was a good size for a quick burial if the unthinkable happened, albeit we would not be in the conventional full-length position) and as the man in charge I told everyone to have their rifles ready,

“At last we hear the engine and a military jeep appears and stops about 100 metres away with its engine still running. ‘Alt I si’ (guard’s call to person approaching) boomed my trembling voice, once, twice and again. Nothing, no response. I gave it one last go, shouting as loud as I could, but again no response.”

“THE CAR starts moving at speed. I felt so excited. Just like in the movies I was about to give the order to fire and try and kill someone who was likely wanting to kill me first. I heroically uttered ‘fire’, and we did just that with all our practised skill and expertise at shooting. The jeep, or whatever it was, drove past us at full speed and not one shot was fired back at us.

“We were safe but this danger was driving towards the base of the battalion. The wireless operator ran to send a message back to base that an enemy vehicle was approaching, but to nobody’s surprise, the wireless battery was flat. I took the responsibility of running the 500 metres to base to see that everything was OK and forewarn them that a danger was lurking in the dark.

“A few minutes later I stood in front of Captain Roussos ready to give my waning and account of our heroic actions when he just said: ‘I should shoot you on the spot. You just rattled a UN jeep with bullets and you’re lucky no-one was killed.’

“Hang on, I thought to myself. Not only Turks are prepared to kill me without caring if I am a good kid, but my Major (Gotsis) on July 15 threatened to shoot me and now a month later my captain also wants to do the same to me. Despite my account of what happened, he was frothing like a freshly brewed cappuccino. I slowly made my way back to the truck thinking that this shit has got to stop happening to me.

“But I do admit this was one miss I am proud of. How none of our bullets hit them is a miracle because he fired a lot.”

To be continued.





