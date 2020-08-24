August 24, 2020

AEK defeat 10-man Nea Salamina

By Iacovos Constantinou
AEK Larnaca were the winners in the final scheduled game of the opening round of the season defeating home side Nea Salamina by 2-1.

After a scrappy first half hour the game suddenly burst to life with Nea Salamina going within inches of taking the lead but Varela’s goal bound effort was hooked off the line by Gonzalez with goalkeeper Teunchkens well beaten.

Seven minutes before the break AEK took the lead. Triscovski,  last years top scorer, opened his account with a well placed header that beat Salamina;s goalkeeper Vezelofski.from 10 metres out.

Nea Salamina could have equalized just before half time, but Gonzalez yet again cleared the ball off the line, this time from a Crean effort.

Nea Salamina finally equalized just after the hour mark when Wagner raced clear and rounded Teunchkens to roll the ball into an empty net.

Before the celebrations could settle though Salamina’s Confais received his second yellow card for a lunging tackle on Acoran leaving his team a player short.

This tipped the game in AEK’s favour who took control of the game and pressed forward for the winner.

The winner was scored by Abraham 68th minute with a beautiful strike from the edge of the box.



