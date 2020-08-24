Akinci says Varosha needs to be discussed in line with international law

The Varosha issue needs to be discussed in accordance with international law and UN resolutions as well as contribute to a Cyprus solution, Turkish Cypriot Mustafa Akinci has said.

Akinci’s statements on Sunday about the fenced-off town in Famagusta, often called a ‘ghost town’, come amid a push by Turkish Cypriot ‘Prime Minister’ Ersin Tatar for the area be opened and resettled, which would violate UN Security council resolution 550.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN.

In a statement on social media, Akinci said: “Surely, the fact that Varosha is closed for 46 years is not something we want. But the correct thing for the Varosha issue, is to discuss it in a way that is in line with international law, the UN, and contributes to a solution.”

On efforts by Tatar and ‘deputy prime minister’ Kudret Ozersay to open the town, Akinci said they were both trying to turn the issue into a strategy for the elections in the north in October.

He accused them of turning Varosha into a ‘contest’, and said they were wrong to not consult the Turkish Cypriot leader on the matter.

Akinci said the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres was waiting for the elections in the north to end in order to start up his initiative to hold an unofficial five-party conference on the Cyprus problem.

“This is Guterres’ commitment, and Turkey has already informed [him] they are ready to take part in an unofficial five-party conference,” he said.

Any other efforts taken in other directions will be damaging, and mostly to the Turkish Cypriot people and to Turkey’s policies, he said.

However, some Turkish Cypriot groups, mainly the religious endowment foundation Evkaf, stake claims in Varosha and the properties in the town, saying the area belongs to them.

The head of Evkaf Ibrahim Benter said in an interview that 100 per cent of Varosha belongs to Evkaf, as during the Ottoman period in Cyprus, three religious endowments owned the land, including the Abdullah Pasha Foundation, the Lala Mustafa Pasha Foundation and a small part to Bilal Aga Foundation.

He said the during British colonial rule on the island, the administration illegally gave the properties to Greek Cypriots and the church.

However, in a media report published after his interview, there were claims Greek Cypriots are being approached by Chinese and Russian investors to develop the seaside properties in Varosha.

Last Friday, Tatar said: “Varosha is most definitely going to be opened. The tide has shifted, a new page has been turned. We [TRNC] will become stronger by opening Varosha to tourism.

Tatar gave no specific timeline for reopening Varosha.

“Nobody can take it from us. We are successfully continuing on our path. The inventory work is almost complete, we are in the opening phase,” he said

Later, the European Commission said it was aware of announcements made in the north to reopen Varosha and called on Turkey to commit and contribute to the settlement of the Cyprus problem.

Spokesperson Vivial Loonela said the EU would continue to be guided by the UN Security Council resolution 550 on the issue of Varosha.





