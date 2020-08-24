August 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Champions League Football Sport

Bayern edge PSG to win Champions League

By Reuters News Service00
Champions League Final Bayern Munich V Paris St Germain
Bayern Munich are European champions for a sixth time after a 1-0 win over PSG

Bayern Munich won the Champions League for a sixth time by beating Paris St Germain 1-0 in Sunday’s final thanks to a goal from former PSG youth academy graduate Kingsley Coman.

France international Coman appeared at the back post to glance home a cross from Joshua Kimmich in the 59th minute, completing a sweeping move by Bayern, who until then had been the second best side on the pitch.

Coman’s strike punished PSG’s wastefulness in the first half as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe both failed to beat Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer from close range while Angel di Maria and Ander Herrera also narrowly missed the target.

PSG substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting missed two late opportunities to level for the French side, who are still waiting to win their first Champions League title after billions of euros of investment from the Qatar royal family.



