August 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Christodoulides speaks at length with Dendias over Turkey’s Navtex renewal

By Staff Reporter00
File photo: Foreign minister Nicos Christodoulides

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides on Monday spoke at length with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias after Turkey renewed Navtex for exploration in the region until August 27.

“It is definitely not a positive development. And it is a development that, if you will, shows intentions,” Christodoulides said in statements at his ministry following a meeting with socialist Edek leader Marinos Sizopoulos.

He said he spoke at length with Dendias about the development, and also referenced the fact that the German foreign minister would be in Greece on Tuesday.

On top of that the informal council of EU foreign ministers would be convened on Thursday and one of the main topics of discussion would be Euro-Turkish relations and how Turkey’s behaviour affects this.

“Yesterday’s renewal of the Navtex by Turkey is [a step] in the wrong direction,” said Christodoulides.

“What is needed and it is the direction in which we are working, is to de-escalate and in order for there to be a de-escalation, the illegal Turkish actions must end,” Christodoulides  said.

He added that last week he had informed all his EU counterparts in writing of a very specific argument being developed by Turkey. It was in this context, he said, “that we considered it important that our positions be recorded, our legal and political arguments, and that we reiterate our readiness, which is also a common position of the EU, to discuss with Turkey our maritime borders “.

More later



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Akinci says Varosha needs to be discussed in line with international law

Peter Michael

Four days remand for jet ski driver whose passenger was killed

Nick Theodoulou

Woman found floating in sea died from natural causes

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: second batch of US-donated PPE delivered to hospital

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: ministry clarifies rules on social gatherings

Peter Michael

Two arrested after Paphos brawl

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign