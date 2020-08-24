August 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 7 establishments, 27 individuals booked in 24 hours

By Annette Chrysostomou01
Covid 19 4922384 1280 960x720

From Sunday morning until Monday at 6am, police carried out 773 checks for violations of coronavirus measures and booked a total of 34 premises and persons for not complying.

In Nicosia, during 122 inspections, two establishments and 13 individuals were booked. In Limassol 232 checks resulted in six individuals being fined, in the Larnaca district 105 checks were carried out and three individuals booked, in Paphos five premises were fined and 40 checks done, in the Famagusta region 195 individuals and premises were inspected, of which five persons had violated the measures, and none were fined in the Morphou district, where 79 were checked.



